The Promethean will no longer be using this website the upload stories. Please visit http://uwspromethean.weebly.com/ for the latest news

Contact Us Do you have a story that think is important? Got a hot tip that you'd like investigated? Let us know! We're committed to serving as the voice of the students here on campus! Contact us at:

Email: stinger@uwsuper.edu

Twitter: @StingerMedia

Phone: (715) 394-8335

Your News In: Your News In: Select Category Administrative Alumni Alumni Art Art Artist Spotlight Athlete of the Week Baseball Basketball Books Campus Administration Campus Safety Charity and Volunteerism Community Cross Country Editorial Entertainment and Recreation Events Events Facilities Faculty Film Film Games Golf Guest Speaker Health Hockey International Intramural Let’s Get to Know Men’s Money Music Music National Nature News Open Mic Night Opinion Pet of the Week Photo of the Day Picture Poll Politics Reviews Satire Science Services Soccer Softball Sports Staff State Government Student Government Student Life Student Organizations Superior Technology The Daily Buzz Theatre Theatre Track and Field Uncategorized Volleyball Weather Wisconsin Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism Women’s

Discover PC Web hosting courtesy of







Search

Archives Archives Select Month September 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 May 2011 April 2011 March 2011 February 2011 January 2011 December 2010 November 2010 October 2010 September 2010 August 2010 May 2010 April 2010 March 2010 February 2010 January 2010 December 2009 November 2009 October 2009 September 2009 May 2009 April 2009 March 2009