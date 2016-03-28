Brewers Spring Training Update

The Milwaukee Brewers have named Wily Peralta the Opening Day starter against Madison Bumgarner and the San Francisco Giants. Peralta will be followed in the rotation by Jimmy Nelson, Matt Garza, Taylor Jungmann and Chase Anderson. This will be for first time that Peralta has started on Opening Day. Peralta has not done well this spring so far as he has an era of 7.88 while giving up 27 hits in 16 innings.

Outfield Rymer Liriano was hit in the head by a pitch and is considered to be out indefinitely with no timetable for his return. Liriano was expected to possibly be the starting center fielder with Ryan Braun in left field and Domingo Santana in right field. This leaves the Brewers with Keon Broxton, Ramon Flores, and Kirk Nieuwenhuis as possible candidates to be the center fielder. Broxton spent time between AA and AAA last year and hit .273 with 10 homeruns and 68 runs batted in. Flores hit .308 in AAA with nine homeruns and 41 runs batted in. Nieuwenhuis hit .195 with four homeruns and 14 runs batted in while spending time between the Mets and the Angels last year. Out of all the possible outfielders that were listed, Nieuwenhuis has the most experience at the major league level which might translate into the Opening Day job. Another possibility would be acquiring an outfielder from another team but general manager David Sterns would like to test the outfield depth before making a trade.

The Brewers have lots of questions about their final roster going into their last week of Spring Training and hopefully those questions will get answered before the season begins.

