Twins Spring Training Update

The Minnesota Twins have named Ervin Santana the Opening Day starter against the Baltimore Orioles. Santana will pitch for the first time on Opening Day in his career. Santana pitched well in the final month of the season last year and the Twins are hoping to get the same production out of him for an entire season. Twins manager Paul Molitor has named Kyle Gibson and Phil Hughes as the next two starters in the rotation to face the Orioles. Gibson has pitched well so far in Spring Training to the tune of 2.31 ERA in four starts.

Earlier in Spring Training, it was announced that Tyler Duffy had secured a spot in the starting rotation but now it seems that his starting spot could be in jeopardy. Duffy has had a difficult time with his command and it shows in his ERA which is at 6.48. Tommy Milone and Ricky Nolasco are also competing for the final two spots in the rotation and it seems that Milone has the inside track as he is the only left hander that the Twins have as a starting pitcher. Milone has pitched well in Spring Training while Nolasco has had a difficult time posting a 4.05 ERA.

One hitter to watch for is Byung Ho Park. Park has shown that he can transition to major league pitching by hitting .306 with three homeruns and 11 runs batted in. Another player to watch for is left handed pitcher Fernando Abad. Abad is one of the few pitchers left in camp that has a strong shot to make the bullpen. Abad has an ERA of 1.42 in six appearances in Spring Training.

All information can be found on MLB.com.

Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Twins