A Note to Our Online Readers

As we continue to change over the campus newspaper at UW-Superior to its new name of the Promethean, we are beginning to look into changing our internet presence. For the immediate future, posting on our website will be sporadic until the webpage can be redesigned and re-branded to match the standard we strive to when reporting news in Superior. The Promethean will still be available in print format on the UWS campus and we will be updating our Facebook page frequently. If you have any questions regarding stories we are covering or have any news tips, please do not hesitate to email us at promethean@uwsuper.edu. We are hoping to have our new webpage up and running by the end of the semester.