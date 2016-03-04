UWS Women’s Hockey Finishes Season

The UWS women’s hockey team finished the season with a loss against UW-Stevens Point on the road in overtime last Saturday. The final score was 2-1.

The game was scoreless at the end of the first period. Lauren Smith of Stevens Point received two penalties in this period, one for tripping and one for checking. Despite this, the Yellowjackets were unable to take advantage of the power play chances. Stevens Point was later called for too many players on the ice.

In the second period, both teams each scored a goal. The first goal of the game was scored by Lynne Larson on a power play with the assist from Pamela McLeod. This gave the Yellowjackets a 1-0 lead. Steven Point struck back with a goal from Lexi Englund. She was assisted by Emily Lester and Besty Anderson.

The third period was scoreless and all tied up at 1-1. In overtime, the game-winning goal was from Emily Lester for the Pointers. She was assisted by Lauren Smith. This heartbreaking goal against the Yellowjackets ended their chances of advancing further into the playoffs.

As a team, the Yellowjackets had 26 total shots on goal. The starting goalie in the game was Natasha Singer. Singer had a total of 31 saves with two goals allowed. The Yellowjackets won 42 faceoff attempts.

The Yellowjackets finished the season with a record of 10-12-5 and were 3-6-3 in conference play.