UWS Men’s Basketball Finishes Season With a Loss Against Minnesota-Morris

The UWS Men’s Basketball team finished the season with a loss against Minnesota-Morris at home last Monday in the first round of the UMAC playoffs. The final score was 83-80.

Zach Schradle was the leading scorer with 24 points. He was 6-15 shooting from the field and 2-5 shooting from the three point arc. Schradle also connected on 10-13 of his free throw attempts and led the team with eight rebounds. Schradle, however, did receive a technical foul in the game.

Brian Lindblom scored 20 points for the team and was 9-19 shooting from the field. He didn’t hit any of his three point shot attempts and finished with seven rebounds. Cade Stackpool scored 11 points and was 4-5 shooting from the field. Marquise Slay came off the bench and scored ten points. Slay was 3 for 4 shooting from the three point line.

For Minnesota-Morris, the leading scorer was CD Douglas with a whopping 37 points. Douglas was 10-18 shooting from the field and was 17-22 from the free throw line. His ability to draw fouls and head to the line might have been the difference for the Yellowjackets. Douglas also led the team with ten rebounds. Tyler Ukkelberg scored 15 points for the team and was 3-6 shooting from the three point line. John Haseman finished with ten points and was 6-6 shooting from the field.

The game was right down to the wire for both teams, but the Yellowjackets failed to capture the victory in the final seconds. Senior Brian Lindblom finished his career with over a thousand points. He had a chance to hit the game tying three point shot, but failed to connect.

The Yellowjackets finished shooting 39.7 percent from the field and went 11-32 beyond the three point arc while hitting 15-22 free throw attempts. The Cougars shot an impressive 48.2 percent from the field, going 5-15 from beyond the three point line and hitting 24-35 free throw shots.

The team finished with an overall record of 12-14 and were .500 with an 8-8 record in conference play.