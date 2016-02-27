Campus Crime Report- January 2016

INCIDENT SUMMARY REPORT

January 1 – 31, 2016

Jan 12th: A student reported his bicycle had been stolen from the west bike rack outside of Hawkes Hall. Jan 20th A Staff Member reported that a sum of money had apparently been stolen from the Yellowjacket Union front desk area.

Jan 27th A female resident of Hawkes Hall was cited for smoking in a residence hall and is subject to a possible fine amount of $200.50.

Jan 29th Officers responded to a report of a possible marijuana odor in Hawkes Hall. Following their investigation two adult males were issued citations. One was charged with Underage Drinking – third offense within one year, which carries a possible fine amount of $515.50. The second person was charged with Possession of Marijuana (possible fine amount of $389.50), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (possible fine amount of $326.50), and Underage Drinking – first offense (possible fine amount of $263.50).

Jan 29th A report of a loud party in Curran/McNeill Halls resulted in an adult female being cited for Underage Drinking first offense, with a possible fine amount of $263.50.