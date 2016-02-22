Brewers Trade Another

The Milwaukee Brewers traded away another one of their regular players, sending left fielder Khris Davis to the Oakland Athletics for a pair of top prospects. Davis hit 60 homeruns in his two-plus years in the majors including 27 homeruns in an injury shorted season last year. One of the prospects that came over in the trade is catcher Jacob Nottingham who is profiled as a catcher for now and possibly a first baseman in the future. Nottingham was ranked as the number eight prospect for the Athletics and played last year between Class A and Class A advanced hitting .316 with 17 homeruns and 33 doubles. The other player that was acquired in the deal is pitcher Bubba Derby. Derby was drafted in the sixth round by the Athletics in 2015 and pitched well, only allowing five earned runs in 37.1 innings in the minors.

The trade of Davis allows the Brewers to insert Domingo Santana into the lineup as the everyday right fielder with Ryan Braun moving back to left field where he played from 2008 – 2013. Santana had success in his time with the Brewers last season, hitting eight homeruns in only 160 at bats. This trade also allows the Brewers to look for suitable trade partners for catcher Jonathan Lucroy. It has been rumored that the Texas Rangers were interested in Lucroy but the Brewers have been asking for too much in return.

All information can be found on MLB.com