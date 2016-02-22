UWS Men’s Basketball Loses to North Central

The UWS Men’s Basketball team lost to North Central University on Saturday at home by a final score of 77-74.

It was senior night for the players, as the parents made an appearance during halftime. The leading scorers of the game for the Yellowjackets were Zach Schradle and Vid Milenkovic with 22 points each. Schradle had ten rebounds and Milenkovic had seven. Milenkovic was 10 for 12 shooting from the field.

Nate Kalien was inactive for the game with an injury. Senior Al Pearson was put into the starting lineup. Pearson finished with two points and three rebounds. He was 1 for 4 shooting from the field.

The leading scorer for North Central was Jared High with 18 points off the bench. He was 8-11 shooting from the field and was 2-4 from the three point line. Josh High scored 15 points and was 5-12 shooting from the field. He was an impressive 5-12 from the three point line.

As a team, the Yellowjackets shot 49.2 percent from the field and hit 11-15 of their free throw attempts. North Central shot 45.3 percent of their shots and only committed four turnovers. The Yellowjackets had eleven turnovers.

Attendance was 274. The Yellowjackets are currently 12-13 and will be in the UMAC playoffs facing against Minnesota Morris on the road on Monday. Game time is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.