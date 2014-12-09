Correction: Winter Commencement rumors true, administration considering ending winter commencements

Rumors were flying around social media in the days before final exams, regarding the future of Winter Commencement. Some had heard that the 2014 commencement would be the last, as UWS makes financial cuts amid a budget shortfall. Though no decision has been officially made by the administration, talks of moving forward with the cutting of future winter commencements continue.

Speaker of the Senate for the Student Governement Association, Kara Schmidt, wrote an email (which we at the Stinger then posted as an article) to her fellow students detailing what she knew about what was going on. “A few meetings ago they came to Student Government asking for our “blessing” on this decision, stating that even if we don’t condone the decision, it would still be made without our input. Hearing this, I suggested we impose a banquet for graduates and their guests. I do not support canceling winter commencement, but I wanted to make sure there is still something to honor graduates in the meantime.”

Schmidt continued “The reason for the [possible] decision is one of many cuts coming in response to required budget cuts this year. Because of the tuition freezes last year and this year, our campus has not had any way to generate more income and cuts are being made all over campus…I believe that commencement is an integral part of the academic experience. I do not want to see the tradition ended. I believe canceling commencement is an attack on the student experience. After four, or more, years of hard work and dedication students should get to celebrate their finish by walking across and receiving that diploma on that stage for all loved ones and peers to see. I also feel that for many students, especially our international ones, that returning in the spring is a poor option.”

The Stinger apologizes for previously publishing that this decision was final. According to Dean of Students, Harry Anderson, it is still in the discussion phase and has yet to be made official.

There will be an open forum on December 19 at 2pm in the YU Great Room, and possibly another in January, as many students will have already left campus by the 19. More information on this will be announced once the Stinger learns it.

The Stinger will keep up to date on the progression of this story over finals week and winter break.

Update: Student Government Association president Mack Peters wrote in an email to all UWS students:

“During the November 5th Student Government Association meeting, SGA was presented with the idea of putting future Winter Commencements on hiatus until the financial stability of the institution rebounds. SGA was asked to collect feedback on this idea for future discussion. The idea of putting Winter Commencement on hiatus was still in the discussion phase and the announcement of the final decision would be communicated after this weekends commencement ceremony to avoid confusion. It is my understanding that Administration has approached multiple entities on campus, including the SGA.

I would like to reiterate that Student government was very much involved in the process and that the discussion to put Winter Commencement on hiatus is not an attack on the student experience. Throughout the discussion with administration and SGA, it was apparent that both parties recognize the importance of celebrating academic achievements. That being said, both parties also understand the importance of fiscal responsibility at time such as this.

The last thing that I would like to mention is that there will be an open forum on December 19th, at 2:00pm in the YU great room. This forum will inform the campus as to what programs will no longer be under review, will continue under review, and which programs will be suspended.”