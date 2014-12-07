Protest at Chancellor’s Ball

They chanted things like “cut from the top not the bottom,” through a megaphone and held signs that read “privatization does not equal public education,” as people coming to attend the Chancellor’s Ball walked in.
The Chancellor’s Ball is a yearly black-tie event held in the Great Room to raise money for the university as well as to thank previous donors. It includes a silent auction, violin and piano performances, dinner, and two full bars.
This is not the first time there has been a protest since the at-risk letters were given to the custodial and grounds crew last spring, however, this has been one of the bigger and well organized demonstrations. In June, they had their first protest at the corner of Belknap St. and Catlin Ave. During Superior’s 4th of July parade, some came out to hold signs and bring attention to their cause. Library custodian Glenn Khalar wrote an email that was sent to the entire campus which read, “I have been on this campus now for 16 years. I’ve put out three fires. I stopped a bike theft from happening with the help of campus safety. I’ve found numerous floods on my watch….I know when something is out of the ordinary that needs attention from Facilities Management.”
After it was announced the administration was moving forward with the outsource, a group held similar signs and made similar chants outside Old Main. The announcement was made on Nov. 19, first at a meeting specifically to tell the custodial and grounds crew, and then to the rest of the school at an open forum.
The transition from the current custodial and grounds crew to the national custodial service run out of Tennessee will take place this January. Until then, students, professors, union members and the custodial and grounds crew are doing what they can to keep their jobs.
Every person working deserves respect. We need to decide as a society; what do we value? If we value people; we work to everyone having a living wage. If people can support themselves which gives us as humans pride in ourselves; there will be less people needing help from families, county programs, etc. That in turn helps the community and promotes togetherness. Current wages for these employees are $11.59- $13.50 an hour. That is not overpaying for the alternate hours they work, the honesty, the certifications they hold, cleaning with chemicals, and more that others just don’t consider. Take the opportunity to learn about breaker boys, Trianle shirt waist fire, go to courthouse to see Superior’s past struggles. Struggles that have given an ‘easier’ life for the next generation. Walk a mile in their shoes.
Okay, if you want to make a decent wage, don’t make your profession something that anyone can do! It’s basic economics. If you don’t have anything unique to bring to the table, why should I pay you more than the market demands? I doubt they teach that in sociology, marxist political science classes or any of the other worthless garbage taught on this campus. Face it, your professors are setting you up for failure with this “everyone is a victim” ideology!
$15 an hour isn’t greed, it’s the cost of living. In fact, it’s below the cost of living for a single adult and one child in Douglas County. Accountability on both the individual and unions alike are necessary, but when are those who save a buck at the detriment to an individual’s right to a fair wage going to be held accountable? No need for snide comments, there’s plenty of room to have a healthy conversation.
Well, look at all of those little socialists in training! I’m sure their handlers are pleased! New flash, you don’t need to be paid 15 dollars an hour to pick up peoples trash. If the union gets greedy, the union loses jobs!