Protest at Chancellor’s Ball

Felicity Bosk — The Stinger

Felicity Bosk — The Stinger

The Chancellor’s Ball had some unexpected attendees Saturday night. Nearly three dozen protesters stood at the doors of the Yellowjacket Union to stand against the administration’s recent decision to outsource the custodial and grounds staff.

They chanted things like “cut from the top not the bottom,” through a megaphone and held signs that read “privatization does not equal public education,” as people coming to attend the Chancellor’s Ball walked in.

The Chancellor’s Ball is a yearly black-tie event held in the Great Room to raise money for the university as well as to thank previous donors. It includes a silent auction, violin and piano performances, dinner, and two full bars.

This is not the first time there has been a protest since the at-risk letters were given to the custodial and grounds crew last spring, however, this has been one of the bigger and well organized demonstrations. In June, they had their first protest at the corner of Belknap St. and Catlin Ave. During Superior’s 4th of July parade, some came out to hold signs and bring attention to their cause. Library custodian Glenn Khalar wrote an email that was sent to the entire campus which read, “I have been on this campus now for 16 years. I’ve put out three fires. I stopped a bike theft from happening with the help of campus safety. I’ve found numerous floods on my watch….I know when something is out of the ordinary that needs attention from Facilities Management.”

After it was announced the administration was moving forward with the outsource, a group held similar signs and made similar chants outside Old Main. The announcement was made on Nov. 19, first at a meeting specifically to tell the custodial and grounds crew, and then to the rest of the school at an open forum.

The transition from the current custodial and grounds crew to the national custodial service run out of Tennessee will take place this January. Until then, students, professors, union members and the custodial and grounds crew are doing what they can to keep their jobs.

Felicity Bosk — The Stinger

Felicity Bosk — The Stinger

Felicity Bosk — The Stinger

Felicity Bosk — The Stinger

Felicity Bosk — The Stinger

Felicity Bosk — The Stinger

Felicity Bosk — The Stinger

Felicity Bosk — The Stinger

Felicity Bosk — The Stinger