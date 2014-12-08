Commentary: Despite the Pain, It’s Time To Outsource

I am going to take a moment and change gears from my usual tone of analysis and reporting. As a journalist for this campus, I have tried to do my best to keep what this campus needs in perspective. It was out of this desire that I approached the stories I have done with a critical eye to ensure as much fairness and accuracy possible. It is also out of this pursuit of keeping the campus needs at the forefront of what I write that spelled out my analysis and call for the administration of UW-Superior to open up and engage the community. Finally, it is because of this goal that I take the following stance, no matter how unpopular: Outsourcing our custodial staff is indeed the path this university needs to take.
The primary mission of any university is first and foremost to educate the students who have chosen to walk its halls. Whatever does not directly contribute to educating students should be secondary, in my opinion. While having clean and functioning buildings does facilitate a proper educational environment, it is not a service that the university needs to directly run in order to continue its day-to-day operations.
The argument that many of the custodial and grounds crews are losing their jobs because of this outsourcing is not entirely true. All have been offered the chance to re-apply to keep their positions with the new company, SSC, which is still in negotiations with the UW System.
Concerns, such as the residence halls not being cleaned to the same standard, cannot be blamed directly on any one failure of this university. Rather, they are among the transitional issues that arise out of the state of flux created by the process of outsourcing and privatization. To say these conditions will continue under a fully privatized industry is nothing more than fear-mongering, since no one can honestly know what will happen.
We have to believe that the numbers made available by Chancellor Renee Wachter at the fall forum are correct, and that this is a move that will help save our school. Proof that privatization is having some positive effect on this campus can be seen in the contracting of Neebo to run our bookstore. While the article first published by the Stinger could be viewed as highly critical of the UW System contracting out the bookstore, so far the numbers indicate that the financial impact is positive, with an initial payback to UWS in the amount of about $61,000.
This is a no-win situation. However, our students need to come first, because without us, there is no university. It is worth noting and expected that the custodial staff understand that as well. It is also necessary that they respect this campus as they always have, no matter what. Those who cannot should be expected to resign their positions.
I say the following directly to the custodial staff: I fully understand that these are tough times, and that what I say here may fall on deaf ears, but you have to keep level heads. Those of you who have let your anger get the better of you, it’s vital to remember to keep it in check. It is not an excuse to say things out of anger that can damage or hurt the reputation of this campus. It is not okay to make threats openly in a meeting to administrators and openly call for the closing of this campus because you feel it isn’t run properly. As noted above, if there are people on staff who cannot abide and respect this campus, they should be asked to leave immediately.
A few years ago, Gov. Scott Walker (R) passed legislation, to the dismay of many, that effectively disarmed labor unions in Wisconsin. While it is unnecessary to revisit the politics of Madison that mandated that decision, it is necessary to point out that that unions are using issues such as those at UWS to further their own political agendas.
While I genuinely have no interest in picking a side on this issue, I must point out as devil’s advocate that as much as the unions and their supporters point to their suspected meddling of the Republican Party in the UW System – a system which has brought labor unions to their knees – I ask the reader this: Do you honestly think it would be any different if the Democrats were in power? That administrators would not be backed into a corner for fear of powerful unions as they once were?
In my reporting, I have come across the notion of the “Wisconsin Idea”. This concept that campuses and communities must stick together, while good, and I believe has a lot of merit, cannot be used as an argument against outsourcing on the UWS campus. We must keep in mind that not every idea can always be seen through, and changes have to be made to keep parts of the community viable.
Every side has an agenda in this, and as humans we want the solution that feels good to work out. But sometimes it can’t. As Chancellor Wachter has pointed out before, we should be more concerned if those in charge did nothing. Throughout my own investigation into this issue, I will admit that no one else has said anything more true than that.
Admittedly, the custodial staff issue is one of many at UWS. The effects of the administration’s “Program Prioritization” reports and programs have yet to be realized and even implemented. It is my belief that when the custodial issue passes, this is where the true conversations, debates and soul searching on this campus will occur. While that is not my area of coverage for the Stinger, I hope that dialogue can be expanded so that a best-case scenario for this campus can be reached.
I finish this with one last thought: many staff on this campus will undoubtedly read this and see this as a “reversal” of opinion. I assure you it is not. While some have seen my coverage of these issues as leaning in favor of our system continuing to operate as it has, one that is wholly public, this is incidental.
While my previous analysis sided with those who were calling out the administration of this campus, now that Old Main has begun to open its doors a little more, it is fitting that we wait and see what is to come. It is only fair that, now that more information has come to light, we let events run their course.
This is not just an issue facing us here in Superior. Hundreds of campuses, if not thousands, are in our position right now, too. Saint Scholastica has had to lay off some of its staff. Any resident of Minnesota can remember when the state system went through this five years ago. The issues present are nothing new and will not simply be a thing of the past. These public-private partnerships have merit, if they can help save the institutions on which our society is formed.
I have come to know a few of the custodial staff on this campus and I wish them well. This editorial is not meant to be an offense to them, but they must keep in mind that I am still a student journalist and my first priority in that capacity will always be to serve this campus with what I feel is best, even if it is unpopular. I wish those custodians leaving us in the future all the best.
Our system is broken because we have made it so, and if we are to fix it, we must look forward to the future. We all have voices, and there is nothing stopping anyone from using their voice. If you don’t like the way your campus looks now, don’t leave. Instead, use your voice, use your vote and change it.
You are so on point here – why in the world are these custodians so angry – they have these wonderful cushy jobs that they are getting paid $23,500 a year for and they can still have a job – of course there are no benefits with this new job and their salaries will be $16,640 a year but it’s still a job right? After they pay rent/house payment hopefully that is around $500 a month for $6,000 a year, gas for their car at $30 a week that’s $1,560 a year, heat or electricity around $1,080 a year, insurance appr. $2,200, and then there’s food ($100 a week) $5,200 oops now they’ve run out of money so that means they will just have to find another job so they can eat and pay taxes and buy health insurance. So now they will no longer just be working 40 hours a week they’ll be working 60-80 hours and that is if they can find a job in superior because we know they are so plentiful up there. So they might have to drive further – which will increase the cost of their gas and less time to sleep. And being so tired and stressed they will still be doing a fine job. But that’s okay because what they do doesn’t have anything to do with your education. Whether you want to believe it or not outsourcing will impact your education because it will not be as clean or as neat and that is from speaking from those that have worked at places that outsourced. Recruiting students to come to Superior might not be easy if the place doesn’t have that “I’m loved feel”. Right now it is a beautiful campus and it is loved by the people who work there – when you outsource you lose that – that is a fact that is not factored into statistics. I honestly remembered the name of our custodian in my dorm for probably 20 years and I graduated 35 years ago – I can’t remember her name anymore but I can still see her face – she loved us and took care of us – she was a major part of my education and being away from home. One of the maintenance men just passed and the tribute to him was amazing – I went to visit his wife and his gravesite. If you think that just your professors are teaching you, you are sadly mistaken – every person that works at the university is taking part of this important milestone in your life and we care about you. There are things getting done that you don’t even know about and that is being done by your custodians and grounds crew. And also all of this is assuming that they will keep the same amount of employees at the same amount of hours – I haven’t seen the contract but if they really want to save money they are going to cut services – so the number of employees will be cut and so will services – so your dorms (bathrooms) will be cleaned less often and so will all the buildings. Those out there speaking out are not “fearmongering” it is from experience.
Mr. White,
I urge you to take a stroll through history. As in civil rights and labor history. You are part of a generation with inherited values rather than learned values. My values recognize shared sacrifice as well as shared prosperity. A notion lost in todays society. UWS has targeted its lowest paid workers and is proud of the Wal-Mart business model it is promoting. Rather than pay the custodians a livable family supporting wage we subsidize an even lessor paid worker with ever more government assistance. How is it a full time custodian at UWS cant afford to pay the costs of their own child’s attendance at UWS? Quite a model for the community you expect to serve. Shame on you.
Marcus,
Your commentary is misleading and very hurtful to the custodians and grounds crew that have given their lives in service to UW-S and the students. I understand that UW-S has budget problems but outsourcing these jobs will not solve the problem! In case after case, where other employers have outsourced we find less accountability, less service and the outsourcing actually ends up costing more. The work these fine workers did, still needs to be done. It’s not like getting rid of them stops the need for the University to be cleaned and kept in good repair. You owe these workers an apology and I add you to the list of “grinches” that stole their Christmas!
Mr. White demonstrated great journalistic discipline when he reported the issues on outsourcing of custodial staff in past issues of the Stinger. That said, this opinion piece diminishes his journalistic integrity by indicating a lack of research and understanding of the issues that are the basis for his opinion.
For instance, he refers to the “Wisconsin Idea” as a “notion”. He states “This concept that campuses and communities must stick together, while good, and I believe has a lot of merit, cannot be used as an argument against outsourc¬ing on the UWS campus” I disagree, the “Wisconsin Idea” is not a notion, but a 110 year old philosophy that has successfully guided the state and University in it’s relationship with the citizens of the state. Doing a simple search on Google lead to Wikipedia’s discussion of the philosophy that states “ This Progressive-era policy applied the expertise of the state’s university to social legislation that benefited all the state’s citizens; it led to classic programs such as regulation of utilities, workers’ compensation, tax reform, and university extension services; sometimes expressed in the maxim that “the boundaries of the university are the boundaries of the state.” I believe that the issue of privatization is an example of social legislation….and yes, the issue of relationships with unions and social justice fits into this so called “notion” that has been a guiding principle of this state successfully for over a century, but that our current Legislators and Administration, as well as obviously Chancellors, are choosing to ignore.
Another statement made in this opinion piece “ I ask the reader this: Do you honestly think it would be any different if the Democrats were in power?” ’t involve the jobs of individuals that anyone would imply that the Democrats It’s almost laughable if the issue didnwould be encouraging the elimination of these jobs to put money in the pockets of out of state contractors. Laughable for the fact that the Democrats have been accused of being in bed with the unions.
Republican legislators have expressed their intent on interfering with the business of the University. Recently in statements, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has questioned the role of research in the University if it isn’t directly seen as contributing to jobs. The Speaker in other recent statements is more concerned with running the University as a business rather then an educational institution. There is no doubt this is an intent to politicize and control the University from the legistlature.
Finally, is it Mr. White’s true opinion that the best thing for the campus and the community is to eliminate positions that support families, replacing them with jobs that pay $8 an hour with no benefits. Do you really believe that the current employees should be reduced to groveling for positions? That “notion” is demeaning and indicates a lack of respect for the individuals currently in those positions, no matter how well you think you know some of these employees
Today is Int’l Human Rights Day. It is with a Heavy Heart that I would read such an article. AFSCME has a long standing history of working with students in all the 13 four year WI campuses. Many are graduates of one such U in WI.
Unions: we are workers & taxpayers speaking together for working conditions, wages, and justice. The custodians and grounds crew have been given a raw deal@ UWS. It is beyond me that a University doesn’t realize ‘education’ is in and out of the class room. Currently as a state employee working in the civil service system they are covered under just cause. Will SSC offer “JUST CAUSE” or will they be ‘AT WILL’ employees- meaning one can be terminated for NO reason. Shouldn’t we as Americans be working to have all employees covered under JUST CAUSE? Their vacation/Holidays is known under State Statue. What unknowns does SSC offer? The fact that the dorms are not clean can not be disputed. The responsibility stands with the Supervisor. Why doesn’t he have to be accountable? Time spent splitting students is not warranted. If the goal is to be proactive; then all people need to be at table, listened to, talked with, and respected. The students need to recognized for their versatility, creatively, and brightness they bring to UWS. The front line employees who interact with others everyday need to acknowledged for their tenacity. Shake each others hand.
The Twin Ports has deep labor history; some lessons need to be reviewed. Work a mile in ones shoes; then let’s talk about it.
Marcus,
I commend you on an excellent perspective and having the courage to communicate this.
Respect for “Multiple Voices”.