Commentary: Despite the Pain, It’s Time To Outsource

I am going to take a moment and change gears from my usual tone of analysis and reporting. As a journalist for this campus, I have tried to do my best to keep what this campus needs in perspective. It was out of this desire that I approached the stories I have done with a critical eye to ensure as much fairness and accuracy possible. It is also out of this pursuit of keeping the campus needs at the forefront of what I write that spelled out my analysis and call for the administration of UW-Superior to open up and engage the community. Finally, it is because of this goal that I take the following stance, no matter how unpopular: Outsourcing our custodial staff is indeed the path this university needs to take.

The primary mission of any university is first and foremost to educate the students who have chosen to walk its halls. Whatever does not directly contribute to educating students should be secondary, in my opinion. While having clean and functioning buildings does facilitate a proper educational environment, it is not a service that the university needs to directly run in order to continue its day-to-day operations.

The argument that many of the custodial and grounds crews are losing their jobs because of this outsourcing is not entirely true. All have been offered the chance to re-apply to keep their positions with the new company, SSC, which is still in negotiations with the UW System.

Concerns, such as the residence halls not being cleaned to the same standard, cannot be blamed directly on any one failure of this university. Rather, they are among the transitional issues that arise out of the state of flux created by the process of outsourcing and privatization. To say these conditions will continue under a fully privatized industry is nothing more than fear-mongering, since no one can honestly know what will happen.

We have to believe that the numbers made available by Chancellor Renee Wachter at the fall forum are correct, and that this is a move that will help save our school. Proof that privatization is having some positive effect on this campus can be seen in the contracting of Neebo to run our bookstore. While the article first published by the Stinger could be viewed as highly critical of the UW System contracting out the bookstore, so far the numbers indicate that the financial impact is positive, with an initial payback to UWS in the amount of about $61,000.

This is a no-win situation. However, our students need to come first, because without us, there is no university. It is worth noting and expected that the custodial staff understand that as well. It is also necessary that they respect this campus as they always have, no matter what. Those who cannot should be expected to resign their positions.

I say the following directly to the custodial staff: I fully understand that these are tough times, and that what I say here may fall on deaf ears, but you have to keep level heads. Those of you who have let your anger get the better of you, it’s vital to remember to keep it in check. It is not an excuse to say things out of anger that can damage or hurt the reputation of this campus. It is not okay to make threats openly in a meeting to administrators and openly call for the closing of this campus because you feel it isn’t run properly. As noted above, if there are people on staff who cannot abide and respect this campus, they should be asked to leave immediately.

A few years ago, Gov. Scott Walker (R) passed legislation, to the dismay of many, that effectively disarmed labor unions in Wisconsin. While it is unnecessary to revisit the politics of Madison that mandated that decision, it is necessary to point out that that unions are using issues such as those at UWS to further their own political agendas.

While I genuinely have no interest in picking a side on this issue, I must point out as devil’s advocate that as much as the unions and their supporters point to their suspected meddling of the Republican Party in the UW System – a system which has brought labor unions to their knees – I ask the reader this: Do you honestly think it would be any different if the Democrats were in power? That administrators would not be backed into a corner for fear of powerful unions as they once were?

In my reporting, I have come across the notion of the “Wisconsin Idea”. This concept that campuses and communities must stick together, while good, and I believe has a lot of merit, cannot be used as an argument against outsourcing on the UWS campus. We must keep in mind that not every idea can always be seen through, and changes have to be made to keep parts of the community viable.

Every side has an agenda in this, and as humans we want the solution that feels good to work out. But sometimes it can’t. As Chancellor Wachter has pointed out before, we should be more concerned if those in charge did nothing. Throughout my own investigation into this issue, I will admit that no one else has said anything more true than that.

Admittedly, the custodial staff issue is one of many at UWS. The effects of the administration’s “Program Prioritization” reports and programs have yet to be realized and even implemented. It is my belief that when the custodial issue passes, this is where the true conversations, debates and soul searching on this campus will occur. While that is not my area of coverage for the Stinger, I hope that dialogue can be expanded so that a best-case scenario for this campus can be reached.

I finish this with one last thought: many staff on this campus will undoubtedly read this and see this as a “reversal” of opinion. I assure you it is not. While some have seen my coverage of these issues as leaning in favor of our system continuing to operate as it has, one that is wholly public, this is incidental.

While my previous analysis sided with those who were calling out the administration of this campus, now that Old Main has begun to open its doors a little more, it is fitting that we wait and see what is to come. It is only fair that, now that more information has come to light, we let events run their course.

This is not just an issue facing us here in Superior. Hundreds of campuses, if not thousands, are in our position right now, too. Saint Scholastica has had to lay off some of its staff. Any resident of Minnesota can remember when the state system went through this five years ago. The issues present are nothing new and will not simply be a thing of the past. These public-private partnerships have merit, if they can help save the institutions on which our society is formed.

I have come to know a few of the custodial staff on this campus and I wish them well. This editorial is not meant to be an offense to them, but they must keep in mind that I am still a student journalist and my first priority in that capacity will always be to serve this campus with what I feel is best, even if it is unpopular. I wish those custodians leaving us in the future all the best.

Our system is broken because we have made it so, and if we are to fix it, we must look forward to the future. We all have voices, and there is nothing stopping anyone from using their voice. If you don’t like the way your campus looks now, don’t leave. Instead, use your voice, use your vote and change it.